STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's STA vs HUR at Bellerive Oval, Hobart: In another thrilling encounter of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, Melbourne Stars will take on Hobart Hurricanes at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Monday – January 4. The Big Bash League – T20 Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes match will begin at 10.35 AM IST. There's a very narrow gap between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars in the league standings. However, a win against Stars on Saturday has allowed the Hurricanes not only to increase the gap with them, but has also strengthened their place in the top-four. Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars will aim to settle scores in the span of just a couple of days. A win will also allow them to get into top-4, as the currently fourth-placed side Adelaide Strikers suffered a defeat against Sydney Sixers.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes will take place at 10 AM IST – January 4.

Time: 10.35 AM IST.

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Nicholas Pooran, Ben McDermott

Batsmen – Tim David, Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram (VC), Hilton Cartwright

All-Rounders – D’Arcy Short, Glenn Maxwell (C)

Bowlers – Nathan Ellis, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake

STA vs HUR Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Nic Maddinson, Ben Dunk, Zahir Khan, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa.

Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott (WK), Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb (C), Colin Ingram, Johan Botha, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Sandeep Lamichhane, Riley Meredith.

STA vs HUR SQUADS

Melbourne Stars: Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ben Dunk, Sam Rainbird, Liam Hatcher, Lance Morris, Billy Stanlake, Zahir Khan, Nic Maddinson, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Nick Larkin, Seb Gotch, Clint Hinchliffe, Jonathan Merlo, Tom O Connell, Dilbar Hussain, Samuel Elliott

Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott (wk), D Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram, Peter Handscomb (C), Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Johan Botha, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, David Moody, Mitchell Owen, Wil Parker, Charlie Wakim, Nick Winter, Macalister Wright.

