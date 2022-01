Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS: The Big Bash League T20 toss between Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes will take place at 1:50 PM IST. Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI For 1st ODI vs SA: Virat Kohli To Play Under New Captain KL Rahul; Venkatesh Iyer May Debut

Time: 2:20 PM IST.

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network, SONYLIV app.

STA vs HUR My Dream11 Team

Ben McDermott (C), Joe Clarke, Matthew Wade, Glenn Maxwell, D Arcy Short, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Burns, Peter Handscomb, Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa (VC), Sam Rainbird

Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars

Joe Clarke (wk), Glenn Maxwell (c), Beau Webster, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Burns, Nick Larkin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sam Rainbird, Adam Zampa, Ahmed Daniyal

Hobart Hurricanes

Ben McDermott (wk), Josh Kann, Matthew Wade (c), D Arcy Short, Tim David, Caleb Jewell, Peter Handscomb, Jordan Thompson, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane

