STA vs REN Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's STA vs REN at Melbourne Cricket Ground: In the season opening encounter of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, defending champions Melbourne Renegades will take on Melbourne Stars at the Melbourne Cricket Ground Sunday – January 17. The Big Bash League – T20 Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades match will begin at 1.45 PM IST. Melbourne Stars come into this BBL game after registering a thumping win against Adelaide Strikers in their last match. Caribbean opener Andre Fletcher has finally found his rhythm, as he led the Stars to a dominant win earlier in the week. With the likes of Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell also chipping in with solid bowling performances, Stars will start as favourites against Renegades. Meanwhile, Melbourne Renegades have been poor so far in the BBL this season. With only two wins so far, they are on the verge of getting knocked out from the competition. Despite a star-studded batting lineup, Renegades have failed to churn out complete performances. Captain Aaron Finch is the biggest disappointment. Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and STA vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, STA vs REN Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, STA vs REN Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades will take place at 1.15 PM IST – January 17.

Time: 1.45 PM IST.

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground.

STA vs REN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sam Harper

Batsmen: Hilton Cartwright, Andre Fletcher, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Jack Prestwidge

Bowlers: Adam Zampa (VC), Zahir Khan, Peter Hatzoglou

STA vs REN Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nic Maddinson, Hilton Cartwright, Seb Gotch (wk), Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Zahir Khan, Sam Rainbird.

Melbourne Renegades: Mackenzie Harvey, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch (C), Sam Harper (wk), Jack Prestwidge, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Beau Webster, Imad Wasim, Kane Richardson, Peter Hatzoglou, Noor Ahmad.

STA vs REN SQUADS

Melbourne Stars: Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nic Maddinson, Hilton Cartwright, Seb Gotch (wk), Adam Zampa, Sam Rainbird, Liam Hatcher, Haris Rauf, Ben Dunk, Clint Hinchliffe, Zahir Khan, Billy Stanlake, Lance Morris, Tom O Connell, Jackson Coleman.

Melbourne Renegades: Mackenzie Harvey, Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch (C), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Beau Webster, Jack Prestwidge, Imad Wasim, Kane Richardson, Peter Hatzoglou, Noor Ahmad, Brody Couch, Zak Evans, Jon Holland, Josh Lalor, Mitchell Perry, Brayden Stepien, Will Sutherland.

