STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 23: Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, MCG, 1:45 PM IST

Marcus Stoinis BBL

Quinton de Kock, Shaun Marsh, Hilton Cartwright, Jake Fraser McGurk, Glenn Maxwell (c), Beau Webster, Imad Wasim, Will Sutherland (vc), Joel Paris, Tom Stewart Rogers, Corey Rocchiccioli

Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Tom Fraser Rogers / Nick Larkin, Dan Lawrence, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Sam Harper (wk), Imad Wasim, Joel Paris, Corey Rocchiccioli, Mark Steketee

Melbourne Renegades: Jordan Cox, Quinton de Kock (wk), Jake Fraser McGurk, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Tom Stewart Rogers, Kane Richardson, Peter Siddle, Adam Zampa

Squads:

Melbourne Stars Squad: Thomas Rogers, Daniel Lawrence, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell(c), Marcus Stoinis, Sam Harper(w), Hilton Cartwright, Imad Wasim, Joel Paris, Corey Rocchiccioli, Mark Steketee, Jonathan Merlo, Brody Couch, Nick Larkin

Melbourne Renegades Squad: Nic Maddinson(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shaun Marsh, Jonathan Wells, Mackenzie Harvey, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Aaron Finch, Harry Dixon, Jordan Cox, Ruwantha Kellepotha, Fergus O Neill

