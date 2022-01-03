STA vs REN Dream11 Team Predictions Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League 2021-22

The 33rd match of the Big Bash League 2021-22 will see Melbourne Stars take on Melbourne Renegades. The match is crucial for both the teams as they are struggling at the bottom of the table. Although Melbourne Stars lost their last encounter against Perth Scorchers, they will be eyeing to win the Melbourne derby while it is a nothing to lose kind of a situation for Melbourne Renegades as they languishing right at the bottom of the table and each game from here on will be a do or die encounter for them.

Here is the Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and STA vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, STA vs REN Fantasy Cricket Prediction, STA vs REN Probable XIs, Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League 2021-22 Match 33, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, Fantasy Playing Tips – Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades BBL 2021-22.

TOSS: The toss between Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades will take place at 1:15 pm.

Venue: The Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

STA vs REN My Dream11 Team

Joe Clarke, Sam Harper, Shaun Marsh (vc), Aaron Finch, Hilton Cartwright (c), Mohammad Nabi, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Qais Ahmad, Haris Rauf

Captain: Hilton Cartwright Vice-captain:Shaun Marsh

STA vs REN Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Rogers, Glenn Maxwell (c), Charlie Wakim, Hilton Cartwright, Tom O’ Connell, Justin Avendano, Xavier Crone, Qais Ahmad, Brody Couch, Haris Rauf

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch, Mackenzie Harvey, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson (c), Mohammad Nabi, Jack Prestwidge, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan

STA vs REN Squads:

Melbourne Stars: Travis Dean, Patrick Rowe(w), Glenn Maxwell(c), Charlie Wakim, Hilton Cartwright, Tom O Connell, Justin Avendano, Xavier Crone, Qais Ahmad, Brody Couch, Haris Rauf, Lachlan Bangs, Ahmed Daniyal

Melbourne Renegades: Mackenzie Harvey, Sam Harper(w), Aaron Finch, Nic Maddinson(c), James Seymour, Jake Fraser, Mohammad Nabi, Jack Prestwidge, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan, Zak Evans, Josh Lalor, Jonathan Merlo, James Pattinson, Mitchell Perry, Shaun Marsh