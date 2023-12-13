Home

STA vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match MCG, Melbourne, Australia 1:45 PM IST December 13, Wednesday

Here is the Dream 11 of STA vs SCO KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction

STA vs SCO

STA vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Marcus Stoinis-led Melbourne Stars is set to take on Ashton Turner’s Perth Scorchers in Match 7 at the MCG in Melbourne, on December 13. Both teams are yet to record their first win in the ongoing edition of the BBL 2023. Melbourne Stars are currently at the bottom of the points table following their massive 103-run loss against Brisbane Heat. Perth Scorchers’ first match against Renegades was washed out due to rain.

STA vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers, Playing 11s For Today's Match MCG, Melbourne, Australia 1:45 PM IST December 13, Tuesday.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League 2023 match toss between Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers will take place at 1:15 PM IST

Time: 13th December 2023, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: MCG, Australia.

STA vs SCO Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: J Inglis, S Harper

Batters: J Burns, H Cartwright, A Turner

All-rounders: L Dawson, A Hardie, M Stoinis, C Connolly

Bowlers: J Behrendorff, J Richardson

STA vs SCO Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Thomas Rogers, Sam Harper (wk), Joe Burns, Marcus Stoinis (c), Jonathan Merlo, Hilton Cartwright, Liam Dawson, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Olly Stone

Perth Scorchers: Stephen Eskinazi, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Nick Hobson, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Hamish McKenzie, Jason Behrendorff

Squads

Melbourne Stars: Thomas Rogers, Sam Harper(w), Marcus Stoinis(c), Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Liam Dawson, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Jonathan Merlo, Beau Webster, Brody Couch, Campbell Kellaway, Mark Steketee, Corey Rocchiccioli, Haris Rauf

Perth Scorchers: Stephen Eskinazi, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis(w), Ashton Turner(c), Laurie Evans, Nick Hobson, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Hamish McKenzie, Jason Behrendorff, Sam Whiteman, Matthew Kelly

