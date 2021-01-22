STA vs SCO Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's STA vs SCO at Melbourne Cricket Ground: In another thrilling encounter of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, Melbourne Stars will take on Perth Scorchers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground Saturday – January 23. The Big Bash League – T20 Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers match will begin at 1:45 PM IST. After initil hiccups, Scorchers have recovered to reach the BBL play-offs. With their batting rediscovering its mojo, Perth Scorchers look well-equipped to sustain their new-found momentum in the BBL. Moreover, Jhye Richardson and the other bowlers have also come up with the goods with the ball. On the other hand, Melbourne Stars are struggling at the moment but are in contention for a playoff place. Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell have come up with sizeable contributions, but the likes of Nic Larkin and Nathan Coulter-Nile haven't yet come to the party. Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and STA vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, STA vs SCO Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, STA vs SCO Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers will take place at 1.15 PM IST – January 23.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground.

STA vs SCO My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

Batsmen: Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Colin Munro

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell (C), Mitchell Marsh, Liam Livingstone (VC)

Bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile

STA vs SCO Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Liam Hatcher, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nic Maddinson, Hilton Cartwright, Seb Gotch (wk), Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Zahir Khan, Sam Rainbird.

Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis (wk), Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Liam Livingstone, Aaron Hardie, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (C), Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed.

STA vs SCO SQUADS

Perth Scorchers: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner (C), Kurtis Patterson, Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason BehSCOdorff, Fawad Ahmed, Colin Munro, Joel Paris, Corey Rocchiccioli, Matthew Kelly.

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson, Nick Larkin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Glenn Maxwell (C), Hilton Cartwright, Seb Gotch (wk), Adam Zampa, Liam Hatcher, Zahir Khan, Clint Hinchliffe, Edward J Newman, Tom O Connell, Sam Rainbird, James Seymour, Billy Stanlake.

