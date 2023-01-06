STA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Top Recommended Stories
STA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Melbourne Cricket Ground 1 PM IST January 6, Friday
STA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022 Fantasy Hints: Here is the FanCode Big Bash League 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and STA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, STA vs SIX Fantasy Cricket Prediction, STA vs SIX Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2022 Series. STA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Melbourne Cricket Ground 1 PM IST January 6, Friday.
TOSS – The KFC Big Bash League 2022 match toss between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers will take place at 12.30 PM IST
Time – January 06, Friday, 1 PM IST
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.
STA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Joe Clarke, Josh Philippe
Batters: Moises Henriques, James Vince, Nick Larkin
Allrounders: Sean Abbott(C), Marcus Stoinis (vc), Hayden Kerr
Bowlers: Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis
STA vs SIX Probable Playing XIs
Melbourne Stars: HWR Cartwright, Nick Larkin, MP Stoinis, Campbell Kellaway, Tom Rogers, BJ Webster, JM Clarke, Trent Boult, NM Coulter-Nile, L Wood, A Zampa(C)
Sydney Sixers: Daniel Hughes, JC Silk, JM Vince, Sean Abbott, DT Christian, Moises Henriques(C), Hayden Kerr, JR Philippe, Ben Dwarshuis, CJ Jordan, Izharulhaq Naveed
