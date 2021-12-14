STA vs SIX Dream11 Team Predictions Big Bash League T20

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s STA vs SIX at Melbourne Cricket Ground: In match no. 13 of Big Bash League T20 tournament, Melbourne Stars will take on Sydney Sixers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The Big Bash League T20 STA vs SIX match will start at 1:45 PM IST – December 15. After their embarrassing defeat in the hands of Sydney Sixers, Melbourne Stars pulled up their socks and won the next two matches against Sydney Thunder by 4 runs and 6 wickets. Andre Russell’s inclusion in the squad have worked brilliantly for Stars. On the other hand, Sydney Sixers’ winning streak was ended by Hobart Hurricanes on Saturday by 44 runs (D/L Method). Here is the Big Bash League T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and STA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, STA vs SIX Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, STA vs SIX Probable XIs Big Bash League T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League T20.Also Read - SHA vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Emirates D10: Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi - Captain, Vice-Captain, Today's Probable XIs For Match 30 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 11:00 PM IST December 14

TOSS: The Big Bash League T20 toss between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers will take place at 1:15 PM IST – December 15. Also Read - DUB vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Match 29: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Hints, Playing 11s- Dubai vs Fujairah, Team News For Today's T10 Match From Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 8:30 PM IST December 14 Tuesday

Time: 1:45 PM IST. Also Read - OFC vs JFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium at 7:30 PM IST December 14 Tuesday

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground.

STA vs SIX My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Josh Phillippe (C),

Batters – James Vince, Marcus Stoinis (VC), Nick Larkin,

All-rounders – Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell,

Bowlers – Hayden Kerr, Steve O’Keefe, Tom Curran, Brody Couch

STA vs SIX Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe, James Vince, Moises Henriques (C), Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshius, Steve O Keefe, Chris Jordan.

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke (wk), Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (C), Beau Webster, Hilton Cartwright, Adam Zampa, Syed Faridoun, Tom O’Connell, Sam Rainbird and Sam Elliott.

STA vs SIX Squads

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke (wk), Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (Captain), Andre Russell, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Qais Ahmad, Brody Couch, Sam Rainbird, Peter Nevill, Clint Hinchliffe.

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Moises Henriques (Captain), Daniel Christian, Daniel Hughes, Tom Curran, Jordan Silk, Chris Jordan, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Steve OKeefe, Ben Dwarshuis, Nick Winter, Mickey Edwards, Jack Edwards, Lloyd Pope.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ STA Dream11 Team/ SIX Dream11 Team/ Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Prediction/ Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Big Bash League T20/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.