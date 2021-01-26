STA vs SIX Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's STA vs SIX at Melbourne Cricket Ground: Already out of the playoffs race, Melbourne Stars will hope to sign off BBL 2020-21 with a win when they face Sydney Sixers who will in turn be eyeing to seal the top spot. Currently, Sixers are on level terms on points with table-toppers Perth Scorchers who are ahead on the basis of better net run-rate.

TOSS: The Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers will take place at 1.30 PM IST – January 26.

Time: 2:00 PM IST.

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground.

STA vs SIX My Dream11 Team

Marcus Stoinis (captain), Josh Philippe (vice-captain), Jordan Silk, Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Sean Abbott

STA vs SIX Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Seb Gotch, Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Zahir Khan, Adam Zampa, Liam Hatcher and Billy Stanlake

Sydney Sixers: James Vince, Josh Philippe, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Steve O’Keefe, Carlos Brathwaite and Lloyd Pope

STA vs SIX Full Squads

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (captain), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Jake Ball, Steve O’Keefe, Jackson Bird, Lloyd Pope, Justin Avendano, Nicholas Bertus, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Gurinder Sandhu

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Seb Gotch (wk), Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (captain), Nic Maddinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Hilton Cartwright, Clint Hinchliffe, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Zahir Khan, Liam Hatcher, James Seymour, Edward J Newman, Tom O’Connell, Sam Rainbird

