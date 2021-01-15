STA vs STR Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s STA vs STR at Melbourne Cricket Ground: In the season opening encounter of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, defending champions Adelaide Strikers will take on Melbourne Stars at the Melbourne Cricket Ground Friday – January 15. The Big Bash League – T20 Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers match will begin at 1.45 PM IST. Stars come into this game on the back of a tough loss against the Strikers. However, they will be happy to be back at their home ground at MCG.

Captain Glenn Maxwell and pacer Haris Rauf looking out of form off late. Despite Marcus Stoinis finding his feet at the top of the order, none of the other batsmen have been able to get going alongside the burly all-rounder. Meanwhile, Adelaide Strikers have won five of their 10 BBL games. Their bowling attack has also impressed more often than not. However, they will have to make due without Rashid Khan, who has left the side due to national commitments. Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and STA vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, STA vs STR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, STA vs STR Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers will take place at 1.15 PM IST – January 15.

Time: 1.45 PM IST.

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground.

STA vs STR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey (VC)

Batsmen: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright

All-rounders: Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis (C)

Bowlers: Liam Hatcher, Wes Agar, Adam Zampa

STA vs STR Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (C), Ben Dunk (WK), Seb Gotch, Sam Rainbird, Nick Larkin, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa.

Adelaide Strikers: Philip Salt, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (C/WK), Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Ryan Gibson, Daniel Worall, Peter Siddle, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Harry Conway.

STA vs STR SQUADS

Melbourne Stars: Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nic Maddinson, Hilton Cartwright, Seb Gotch (wk), Adam Zampa, Sam Rainbird, Liam Hatcher, Haris Rauf, Ben Dunk, Clint Hinchliffe, Zahir Khan, Billy Stanlake, Lance Morris, Tom O Connell, Jackson Coleman.

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Renshaw, Philip Salt, Alex Carey (wk/C), Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Ryan Gibson, Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Peter Siddle, Harry Nielsen, Liam O Connor, Spencer Johnson, Liam Scott, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente.

