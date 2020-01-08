Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Prediction, Big Bash League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 28 STA vs THU:

The 2019–20 Big Bash League season or BBL|09 is the ninth season of the KFC Big Bash League, the professional men’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament started on 17 December 2019 and will conclude on 8 February 2020. The length of the season has been shortened compared to that from the last year while the number of matches would be increased from 59 to 61 from the previous season. The knock-outs have been revamped into a play-off system where the top two teams in the league will get a second chance to make it to the final even if they lose the first match in the play-offs. The play-off matches have all been given unique monikers, namely The Eliminator, The Qualifier, The Knock-Out, The Challenger followed by The Final. Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder will take place at 1:10 PM (IST).

Time: 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

STA vs THU My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Matthew Gilkes

Batsmen – Callum Ferguson (vice-captain), Alex Hales, Nick Larkin

All-Rounders – Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis (captain)

Bowlers – Arjun Nair, Sandeep Lamichhane, Haris Rauf

STA vs THU Probable Playing XIs:

Melbourne Stars: Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Peter Handscomb (wk), Ben Dunk, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sandeep Lamichhane, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa, Haris Rauf

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (C), Matthew Gilkes (WK), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Chris Green/Jonathan Cook, Arjun Nair, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Tremain/Brendan Doggett

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain – Marcus Stoinis, Callum Ferguson, Glenn Maxwell

Vice-Captain – Daniel Sams, Alex Hales, Sandeep Lamichhane

STA vs THU Squads:

Melbourne Stars Squad: Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson, Ben Dunk, Glenn Maxwell(c), Nick Larkin, Peter Handscomb(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Sandeep Lamichhane, Haris Rauf, Hilton Cartwright, Clint Hinchliffe

Sydney Thunder Squad: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson(c), Matthew Gilkes(w), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Arjun Nair, Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett, Jonathan Cook, Chris Tremain

