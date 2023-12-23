By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
STA vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunders, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Lavington Sports Oval, Albury 10:00 AM IST December 23, Saturday
Here is the Dream 11 of STA vs THU KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and STA vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, STA vs THU Fantasy Cricket Prediction, STA vs THU Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunders, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2023 Series.
STA vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Glenn Maxwell-led Melbourne Stars is set to take on Chris Green’s Sydney Thunders in match 12 of the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League 2023 at the Lavington Sports Oval in Albury, on December 23. Both teams have played two matches but are still eyeing to record their first win. The match is crucial for both teams for their journey ahead.
Trending Now
Here is the Dream 11 of STA vs THU KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and STA vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, STA vs THU Fantasy Cricket Prediction, STA vs THU Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunders, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2023 Series. STA vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunders, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Lavington Sports Oval, Albury, 10:00 AM IST December 23, Saturday.
You may like to read
TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League 2023 match toss between Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunders will take place at 9:30 AM IST
Time: 23rd December 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Venue: Lavington Sports Oval, Albury
STA vs THU Dream11 Team
Wicket-keeper: C Bancroft
Batters: H Cartwright, O Davies
All-rounders: L Dawson, M Stonis, C Green, D Sams
Bowler: U Mir, H Rauf, T Sangha, Z Khan
STA vs THU Probable Playing XIs
Melbourne Stars: Thomas Rogers, Sam Harper (wk), Beau Webster, Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Jonathan Merlo, Liam Dawson, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Joel Paris
Sydney Thunder: Cameron Bancroft, Alex Hales, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Chris Green (c), Nathan McAndrew, Liam Hatcher, Zaman Khan, Tanveer Sangha
Squads:
Melbourne Stars: Sam Harper(w), Thomas Rogers, Glenn Maxwell(c), Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Jonathan Merlo, Liam Dawson, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Haris Rauf, Joe Burns, Brody Couch, Glenn Maxwell, Campbell Kellaway, Mark Steketee, Corey Rocchiccioli
Sydney Thunder: Cameron Bancroft, Alex Hales, Matthew Gilkes(w), Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green(c), Liam Hatcher, Zaman Khan, Tanveer Sangha, William Salzmann, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.