STA vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunders, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Lavington Sports Oval, Albury 10:00 AM IST December 23, Saturday

Here is the Dream 11 of STA vs THU KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and STA vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, STA vs THU Fantasy Cricket Prediction, STA vs THU Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunders, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2023 Series.

STA vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Glenn Maxwell-led Melbourne Stars is set to take on Chris Green’s Sydney Thunders in match 12 of the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League 2023 at the Lavington Sports Oval in Albury, on December 23. Both teams have played two matches but are still eyeing to record their first win. The match is crucial for both teams for their journey ahead.

Here is the Dream 11 of STA vs THU KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and STA vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, STA vs THU Fantasy Cricket Prediction, STA vs THU Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunders, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2023 Series. STA vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunders, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Lavington Sports Oval, Albury, 10:00 AM IST December 23, Saturday.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League 2023 match toss between Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunders will take place at 9:30 AM IST

Time: 23rd December 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Lavington Sports Oval, Albury

STA vs THU Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: C Bancroft

Batters: H Cartwright, O Davies

All-rounders: L Dawson, M Stonis, C Green, D Sams

Bowler: U Mir, H Rauf, T Sangha, Z Khan

STA vs THU Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Thomas Rogers, Sam Harper (wk), Beau Webster, Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Jonathan Merlo, Liam Dawson, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Joel Paris

Sydney Thunder: Cameron Bancroft, Alex Hales, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Chris Green (c), Nathan McAndrew, Liam Hatcher, Zaman Khan, Tanveer Sangha

Squads:

Melbourne Stars: Sam Harper(w), Thomas Rogers, Glenn Maxwell(c), Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Jonathan Merlo, Liam Dawson, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Haris Rauf, Joe Burns, Brody Couch, Glenn Maxwell, Campbell Kellaway, Mark Steketee, Corey Rocchiccioli

Sydney Thunder: Cameron Bancroft, Alex Hales, Matthew Gilkes(w), Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green(c), Liam Hatcher, Zaman Khan, Tanveer Sangha, William Salzmann, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha

