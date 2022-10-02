East Java, Indonesia: All hell broke loose during an Indonesian Liga 1 match between Arema and Persebaya on Saturday night at the Kanjuruhan stadium as at least 127 people were killed in a stampede, injuring a 180 more in the process.

The losing side of the match was Arema FC as they lost to Persebaya by 3-2. This prompted the fans of the losing team to invade the pitch and got into a brawl with the security forces which in turn forced them to launch tear gas at the fans. As per report by Suryamalang, the gas was used both on the stands and in the pitch.

Indonesian News Channel Komas showed video footages, that even women and children were not spared during the stampede. As per latest reports many fans died on the pitch, while others passed away in the hospital.

More than 120 football fans died when a riot and fighting erupted between the two Indonesian Football League club supporters of Arema and Persebaya Surabaya in East Java, Indonesia.

“Thirty-four people died inside the stadium and the rest died in hospital,” Nico said in a statement on Sunday.

“It had gotten anarchic. They started attacking officers, they damaged cars,” Nico further added.

“PSSI regrets the actions of Arema supporters at the Kanjuruhan Stadium. We are sorry and apologize to the families of the victims and all parties for the incident. For that PSSI immediately formed an investigation team and immediately left for Malang,” the Indonesian Football Federation said in a statement.

The league has now been suspended for a week and Arema FC has is banned from playing in public or in it’s stadium, until further notice.

“We announced the decision after we received a direction from the Chairman of PSSI. We are doing this to respect everything and while waiting for the investigation process from PSSI,” President Director of league owner PT LIB, Akhmad Hadian Lukita told.