Star India cricketer penalised by ICC after T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, due to...

Star India fast bowler faces ICC penalty after a Code of Conduct breach during the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand.

Star India cricketer penalised by ICC after T20 World Cup 2026 triumph (Source: IANS)

T20 World Cup2 2026: Star India pacer Arshdeep Singh has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Arshdeep was found guilty of breaching Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match.”

In addition, one demerit point has been added to Arshdeep’s disciplinary record, marking his first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred during the 11th over of New Zealand’s innings when Arshdeep, after fielding the ball on his follow-through, threw it back aggressively and inappropriately, striking batter Daryl Mitchell on the pads.

However, Arshdeep accepted the sanction imposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, which eliminated the need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf, along with third umpire Allahuddien Paleker and fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock.

Level 1 offences carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and can go up to 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points.

