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Star India cricketer BACKS MI over in-form RCB ahead of big IPL 2026 clash, says...

Star India cricketer BACKS MI over in-form RCB ahead of big IPL 2026 clash, says…

MI vs RCB IPL 2026 clash: Mumbai look to recover from recent losses, while RCB aim stay competitive as the two side face each other at the Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians have had a mixed IPL 2026 campaign so far. They started on a high with a 20-runs win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), but then suffered two consecutive defeats against Delhi Capitals (DC), and Rajasthan Royals (RR). They will be keen to get their campaign back on track.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru also began strongly, registering consecutive wins before going down to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. Despite the loss, RCB showed plenty of positives.

MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Can Mumbai Indians end losing streak against Virat Kohli’s RCB?

Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Google Search AI Mode Match Centre Live’, JioStar expert Irfan Pathan reflected on the high-voltage clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium and backed Mumbai Indians, saying they look slightly ahead.

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Irfan Pathan says, MI have slight edge over RCB

“RCB are travelling now. When they played their first two games at home, they won comfortably, but the moment they went on the road, they lost in Guwahati against Rajasthan Royals. So, there will be a few questions in the camp. I feel the game might be decided by which team bowls better in the end overs, and the toss will be an important factor too. RCB have the form, but in a man-to-man comparison, I feel Mumbai are slightly ahead.”

Talking about the head-to-head Mumbai Indians lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru 19-15 overall, and have enjoyed a strong record at the Wankhede Stadium, winning six of their last seven meetings. The only time Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated MI at Wankhede Stadium was on 7 April IPL 2025 .

RCB secured a commanding 12-run win over Mumbai Indians, ending a decade-long losing streak at the Wankhede Stadium. Before this 2025 triumph, their previous victory at the venue dated back to May 10, 2015, a match remembered for the iconic unbeaten 215-run stand between AB de Villiers (133*) and Virat Kohli (82*).

Mumbai India Predicted Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted Playing XI: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

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