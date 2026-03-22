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Star India cricketer BACKS strong Delhi Capitals squad ahead of IPL 2026, says, This could be their...

Star India cricketer BACKS strong Delhi Capitals squad ahead of IPL 2026, says, ‘This could be their…’

Star India cricketer praises DC's balanced squad but notes the lack of backups for Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, calling them irreplaceable assets in the lineup.

Delhi Capitals to face Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 campaign opener (Source:X)

IPL 2026: The 19th edition of the IPL is just few days away, Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals and Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings will be aiming to end their 18-year wait for a maiden IPL title. Speaking on JioStar’s ‘IPL Today Live’, experts Irfan Pathan and Aakash Chopra discussed about what has held both teams back over the years, and which side looks stronger on paper in 2026 to finally break the jinx.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra pointed out the key issues that have troubled teams like Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings over the years.

“Anybody who has won multiple trophies, even Gujarat Titans, who reached the finals twice and won a trophy in their first two years, you will find that consistency and stability allowed them to succeed. Where there is no success, teams keep chopping and changing in a bid to find it, thinking that once they succeed, they will become stable. Then it becomes a chicken-and-egg situation. That has been the issue with both, PBKS and DC.”

“One team has had 15 captains, the other has had 17. So, if you want to change your present, stability is non-negotiable. We have often seen that the better teams arrive at their best combination in the first or second match itself, while teams that keep chopping and changing, using around 22 out of 25 players, finish closer to the bottom than the top.”

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Delhi Capitals will keen to end their 18-year wait for a maiden IPL title

Aakash Chopra praised Delhi Capitals for their consistency since 2019, he also added that they’ve built a strong squad for 2026 and could finally win their maiden title.

“IPL is designed in a way that gives you the chance to reboot. After every three years, there is a big auction coming up. Kudos to Delhi, because since 2019, they have consistently been there or thereabouts, and made the final in 2020. The women’s team has reached the final in all four WPL seasons. They have got their auctions right and this year, I feel they have a very strong unit. So, fingers crossed that this could be their year.”

Chopra also backed Delhi Capitals and said they look better on paper, between PBKS and DC, “On paper, I think Delhi is a more complete unit, with enough backups for almost every slot except the two spinners, but you won’t find backups for Axar Patel and Kuldeep even in the entire country.”

DC will kick off their their IPL 2026 campaign against LSG

Delhi Capitals will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 1, followed by their match against Mumbai Indians on April 4, Gujarat Titans on April 8 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, while they will play their last match of phase 1 against Chennai Super Kings on Aprill 11 at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium.

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