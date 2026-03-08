Home

Star India player can replace Varun Chakaravarthy in T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand, his name is…

Star player who can replace Varun Chakaravarthy

Team India is all set to face their well-known rivals, New Zealand on March 8, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmadabad in the finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final

Both teams have the chance to showcase their best performance one last time as it will help them to win the title of the T20 World Cup 2026. Talking about the Men in Blue, if they defeat New Zealand, they will become the first team in T20 World Cup history to defend their title. While, the Blackcaps are still looking for their maiden trophy.

India and New Zealand performed brilliantly throughout the tournament. Their great performance in the Group stage and Super 8 matches helped them to reach this milestone.

Poor form of Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy

However, in this tournament, Team India faced a major setback as their star players, Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy, failed to showcase their brilliance in the contest. Both players are considered as the key stars for the Indian team. Honestly, Abhishek and Varun faced poor form throughout the T20 World Cup 2026.

Abhishek Sharma did not scor many runs. But, on the other hand, his teammates Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson performed brilliantly in the tournament and helped the Men in Blue to win the crucial matches with their batting.

The same situation is with Varun Chakaravarthy. He is considered as one of the finest spinners of all time. But in this tournament, Chakaravarthy failed to take wickets for the Indian team and that’s a big problem for the team as well.

Varun Chakaravarthy’s performance in T20 World Cup 2026

In the T20 World Cup 2026, Varun Chakaravarthy took 13 wickets for the Indian team. But, his impact did not look as dangerous as it was before the World Cup. In the semi-final match against England, Chakaravarthy gave 64 runs in just 4 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav could replace Varun Chakaravarthy in T20 World Cup 2026 final vs New Zealand

According to reports, due to this poor performance, the Indian management is considering Kuldeep Yadav for the final.

Kuldeep Yadav could be a good option for the Indian team in this final game against New Zealand. His unique variations and wicket-taking abilities can trouble the New Zealand batters.

Ravichandran Ashwin reacts to Chakaravarthy’s form

Former Indian spinner and one of the finest players of all time, Ravichandran Ashwin reflected on Varun Chakaravarthy’s form in the tournament. “I still don’t think Varun bowled that badly.”

“But I don’t understand why he continues bowling around the stumps to left-handers. When he’s bowling round the stumps, he’s not able to bowl tight lines. From round the wicket, they say it keeps stumps in play, LBW in play, you can get a wicket every ball. But sometimes in T20 cricket, when you know the conditions are against you and the batsmen are striking well, you need to get the batter off strike. You need to bowl defensively. You need to know when to attack and when to defend,” he added.

