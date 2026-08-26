Star India player takes aim at Rajasthan Royals openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal, calls on ICC and BCCI to…

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal have both been involved in on-field altercations in Sri Lanka recently.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (right) and Yashasvi Jaiswal. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Sri Lanka 2026 2nd Test: Rajasthan Royals openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been at the eye of the storm in Sri Lanka recently. Sooryavanshi had got into a massive fight while representing India ‘A’ in a tri-series involving hosts Sri Lanka and Afghanistan while Jaiswal was seen in a confrontation with Lankan pacer Asitha Fernando on Day 1 of the 2nd Test at Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Sunday.

Both Sooryavanshi and now Jaiswal got away with minor sanctions from the ICC and the BCCI for their major disciplinary indiscretions. In the aftermath of these incidents, former India cricket Sanjay Manjrekar had criticised both ICC and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for letting off Sooryavanshi and Jaiswal lightly.

“Dear @icc & @bcci Vaibhav for Ind A recently & now Jaiswal… if you keep letting them get away with such behaviour, you train them to repeat such behaviour. It’s not good for the sport & crucially their own future too,” Manjrekar wrote on ‘X’.

Dear @icc & @bcci…

Vaibhav for Ind A recently & now Jaiswal… if you keep letting them get away with such behaviour, you train them to repeat such behaviour. It’s not good for the sport & crucially their own future too. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 26, 2026

Jaiswal and Sri Lanka seamer Asitha Fernando were fined 25 per cent of their match fee for their on-field face-off on Day one of the second Test in Colombo. The duo were also handed a demerit point each.

Jaiswal, who was retained for Rs 18 crore by Rajasthan Royals, walked towards Fernando and the two exchanged words, following which Fernando moved his head towards Jaiswal. In response, Jaiswal leant in, resulting in their heads making contact with the Indian opener’s helmet on.

Before start of play on Day 2, Jaiswal defended his actions saying, “If you don’t know what he said then please don’t make your judgment if anyone cross the line we need to let them know this India will fight and reply.”

Back in June, 15-year-old Royals star Sooryavanshi, who was retained for Rs 1.1 crore ahead of IPL 2026, was involved in a heated argument that almost led to a physical confrontation with a Sri Lanka ‘A’ player after an ill-tempered end to a ODI tri-series match which India A lost following a Super Over.

Needing 17 to win in the Super Over, India managed only nine runs against pace bowler Kaguthas Mathulan. Sooryavanshi, who faced the last three deliveries from Mathulan, managed only six runs including a boundary.

Once the match got over, the Lankan team indulged in slightly animated celebrations as Sooryavanshi and his partner Suryansh Shedge walked back towards the pavilion. TV cameras had then caught Sooryavanshi angrily charging towards Mathulan before one of his teammates Vishen Halambage came in between.

The Indian batter was seen pushing the fielder, who also in turn tried to charge towards him. It was senior Sri Lankan international Niroshan Dickwella who came in between to prevent the situation from going out of hand. The youngster was criticised for his behaviour but did not face any disciplinary action from the BCCI.