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Star New Zealand cricketer BACKS Nicholas Pooran to bounce back against RCB, says...

Star New Zealand cricketer BACKS Nicholas Pooran to bounce back against RCB, says…

Former New Zealand cricketer backed the struggling Nicholas Pooran ahead of the IPL 2026 clash against RCB, despite his poor run of form this season so far.

LSH to face RCB in IPL 2026 clash today (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to take on Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2026 clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Rajat Patidar’s side will aim to extend their winning momentum, while LSG head into the match after a seven-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans.

Lucknow Super Giants have faced a major setback as their batting line-up has yet to fire this season. Openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram have had stop-start campaigns, while Rishabh Pant has managed 103 runs in four matches, with his highest score being an unbeaten 68 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Nicholas Pooran has also failed make an impact with the bat

Meanwhile, their big hitter Nicholas Pooran has also failed make an impact with the bat. Despite scoring 524 runs at a strike rate of 196.25 in the previous season, he has not been able to find his rhythm so far this year. He has scored just 41 runs in four matches at a poor strikes rate of 85.42.

While speaking on Star Sports ‘Amul Cricket Live’, JioStar expert and former New Zealand cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan backed the struggling Nicholas Pooran ahead of the IPL 2026 clash against RCB, despite his poor run of form this season so far.

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“LSG has a well-balanced batting unit. Their openers, middle order, and lower middle order are all contributing. But they are up against the defending champions, who are full of confidence after their win over MI. So, LSG will have to work hard to win this game. Their bowling attack is looking good, especially Mohammed Shami and Prince Yadav. But Bangalore is a different challenge. The pitch is flat and the boundaries are short. It will be a real test for their bowlers. LSG needs Mitchell Marsh to fire, because his power-hitting at the top can take the game away from RCB early on. Nicholas Pooran has also had a poor start to the season and the small ground in Bangalore should actually suit Pooran’s game. He is the key batter I want to see him bounce back and make a statement.”

LSG is placed seventh on the points table

However, Lucknow Super Giants started their IPL 2026 campaign with a 6-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals, but made a solid comeback as they secured 5-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, followed by three-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders.

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