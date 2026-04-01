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Star Pakistan cricketer makes BIG remark on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, says, He will play for...

Star Pakistan cricketer makes BIG remark on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, says, ‘He will play for…

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who began his IPL 2026 season with a bang scored an explosive 15-ball knock against CSK, follwing which Pakistan's former wicketkeeper-batter showered praise on his game awarness and also made a big remark

Star Pakistan cricketer makes BIG remark on Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal believes young sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is ready to make his mark on international cricket and could earn an India call-up once the current IPL season concludes.

Suryavanshi has been in a sensational form, smashing a 35-ball century – the fastest in IPL history – along with the tournament’s second-fastest fifty. He even hit a six off the very first ball he faced on debut.

He recently played a explosive knock of 15-ball fifty against Chennai Super Kings during a Rajasthan Royals chase of just 128. Akmal highlighted that the relatively small target only made Suryavanshi’s explosive innings even more impressive.

“In just 8 IPL games, he has been piling records – he already has a hundred. I think in the coming international games for India, he will get a chance after IPL. He will become a young player of the T20 international team. He has proved himself in every place. If he continues to perform, he will definitely get the chance,” Akmal said on the YouTube show Gameplan.

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Kamran Akmal reflected on Suryavanshi’s presence of mind and game awareness

Akmal showered praise on the 15-year-old and further said, “His presence of mind, game awareness, the way he plays – he has a counter to everything at such a young age. This is remarkable … We are discussing his performance more because it was a (low scoring) match of 128. But his performance is visible because he scored 50 runs on 15 balls.”

He also credited Suryavanshi’s father for building the foundation of his cricketing journey. “His family and his father should be proud – the way he has worked with him, the way the others too like coaches who have taught him in school cricket, in club cricket.”

But it was Akmal’s concluding remark that has been making headlines, it also showcases Suryavanshi’s potential. “I am afraid, when he is 25, the bowlers will not know what to do with him.”

Suryavanshi will be seen in action against GT on April 4

In their IPL 2026 opener, Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s RR secured a convincing 8-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. They will next face Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans in their second match of the season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT, who suffered a three-wicket defeat against Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings in their opening game, will be eager to make a strong comeback.

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