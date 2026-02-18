Home

Star player from Delhi Capitals guides Jammu and Kashmir to Ranji Trophy final, his name is...

Star player from Delhi Capitals guides his team Jammu and Kashmir to the Ranji Trophy final. Take a look and find out all the details in this story.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy Semi-final

Jammu and Kashmir are finally close to their aim and dreams as they destroyed Bengal in the semi-finals, and their great performance throughout the tournament has helped them reach a good level in the contest.

Auqib Nabi shines with the ball against Bengal

In the Ranji Trophy semi-finals, Jammu and Kashmir showcased a great performance and brutally dominated the Bengal team. Star player Auqib Nabi played a crucial role for his team as he took a nine-wicket haul for Jammu and Kashmir. His epic performance will also help him perform well in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Abdul Samad and Vanshaj Sharma’s Impressive batting performance

While chasing an easy target of 126 at the Bengal Cricket Academy ground, Jammu and Kashmir star players Vanshaj Sharma and Abdul Samad played an important role for the team. Vanshaj scored 43 runs off 83 balls, including four boundaries and one six, while Samad scored 30 runs off 27 balls, including one boundary and three sixes.

Star performer in Bengal’s bowling-attack

Speaking about Bengal’s bowling attack, Akash Deep was the only star bowler for his team as he took three important wickets – Shubham Khajuria (1), Yawer Hassan (6), and Paras Dogra (9). Meanwhile, star Indian pacer Mohammed Shami bowled 11 overs and conceded 24 runs, taking the wicket of Shubham Pundir (27).

An unknown fact about Jammu and Kashmir is that they have played 334 matches in the Ranji Trophy and won only 45. Not only this, they spent 44 years registering their first win against Services in 1982–83.

Ranji Trophy final to be played on February 18

The first semi-final of the Ranji Trophy is being played between Karnataka and Uttarakhand in Lucknow at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. The winner of this game will play against Jammu and Kashmir on February 24 at 9:30 am.

