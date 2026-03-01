Star player from Delhi Capitals receives ‘Player of the Match’ award in Ranji Trophy 2025-26, his name is…

Home

Star player from Delhi Capitals wins 'Player of the Match' award in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. Take a look and read full story.

Big achievement for Delhi Capitals star player

The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 has ended. History was created in this year’s edition as the Jammu and Kashmir won and lifted their maiden trophy after many years.

Jammu and Kashmir defeat Karnataka in Ranji Trophy final

In the final of the Ranji Trophy, they brutally dominated their rivals Karnataka in both batting and bowling. Their great performance led to an impressive victory in the tournament. Star player Auqib Dar played a crucial role for Jammu and Kashmir with the ball.

Auqib Nabi receives ‘Player of the Match’ award

Speaking about his performance, he played 10 matches for Jammu and Kashmir in the tournament and delivered a brilliant performance, as he took 60 wickets at an average of 12.57. Not only this, he also took five wickets in an innings seven times, including a five-wicket haul in his first innings against Karnataka in the final match. With these heroics for his team, he received ‘Player of the Match’ award in the tournament final. He also registered one more record as he became the third bowler in Ranji Trophy to take 60 or more wickets in a single season.

Nabi reacts after winning ‘Player of the Match’ award

Jammu and Kashmir star Auqib Nabi was honored with the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his great performance. After achieving this feat, Nabi reacted and said, “I can’t believe we won the Ranji Trophy. It still doesn’t feel real. When I started playing for J&K, my dream was always to win a trophy, especially the Ranji Trophy in red-ball cricket. It took a lot of hard work and a lot of struggle. The entire team worked together, and we finally won this cup. My plan is always simple, no matter what the match is. I try to give my best in every game. Whenever the team needs something, I try to put in my full effort because every match is important for us. Everyone has supported me a lot. Without their support throughout this journey, I wouldn’t be here today. I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart. I also want to thank the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

