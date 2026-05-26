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Star player from Dhonis CSK announce SHOCK retirement in middle of IPL 2026, joins Moeen Ali and Shakib al Hasan in THIS league

Star player from Dhoni’s CSK announce SHOCK retirement in middle of IPL 2026, joins Moeen Ali and Shakib al Hasan in THIS league

Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal and Eshan Malinga are among top Sri Lankan stars retained ahead of July 17–August 8 Lanka Premier League 2026 season.

Former India all-rounder Vijay Shankar turned out for CSK till IPL 2025 season. (Photo: IANS)

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings have failed to qualify for the Indian Premier League Playoffs stage for the third year in succession. CSK, who missed their former captain MS Dhoni throughout the IPL 2026 season due to injury, finished in 8th place this year. In the middle of the IPL 2026 season, former India all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who turned out for CSK till last year, announced his international retirement to sign up for Lanka Premier League.

The organizers of LPL 2026 season announced that a Player Draft for the tournament will be held on June 1 and will be headlined by Indian cricketer Vijay Shankar with former England all-rounder Moeen Ali and former Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan retained by his franchise.

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The sixth season of LPL is scheduled to run from July 17 to August 8 across Sri Lanka. Shankar, who represented India at the 2019 ODI World Cup and claimed a wicket with his very first delivery in the tournament, brings extensive international and domestic experience to the Royals setup. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder joins a formidable Kandy core featuring England’s Moeen Ali, alongside Sri Lankan stalwarts Angelo Mathews and Wanindu Hasaranga, as franchises begin shaping their squads for the new season.

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Shankar turned out in 78 matches in the IPL and scored 1233 runs with 7 fifties at a strike-rate of 129.78. In his T20 career, he scored 2583 runs in 159 matches with 12 fifties at a strike-rate of 128.37.

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Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and CEO of IPG Group – the official rights holder of the LPL, said: “The Lanka Premier League continues to attract top talent from leading cricketing nations, which reflects the league’s growing stature in the global T20 ecosystem. With players like Vijay Shankar, Moeen Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, and several leading Sri Lankan stars featuring this season, the LPL is evolving into a strong platform for high-quality cricket and international competition. Our focus remains on strengthening the league’s presence across South Asia while delivering a world-class experience for players and fans alike.”

Defending champions SC Jaffna Kings, the most successful franchise in LPL history, retained Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan alongside Sri Lankan internationals Dunit Wellalage and Bhanuka Rajapaksa as they look to continue their dominance in the competition. As per tournament regulations, each franchise was permitted to retain up to two overseas and two Sri Lankan marquee players ahead of the draft.

The upcoming player draft is expected to further strengthen squads across the league, with more than 650 overseas player registrations received from 21 cricketing nations ahead of the sixth edition. The response continues to underline the steady rise of the tournament since its launch in 2020.

The 2026 season also comes with added star power following the appointment of Chris Gayle as the league’s Brand Ambassador. The ‘Universe Boss’ is expected to play a key role in amplifying the excitement around a tournament that continues to attract some of the biggest names in world cricket.

LPL season 6 will feature SC Jaffna Kings, Kandy Royals, Dambulla Sixers, Galle Gallants, and Colombo Kaps competing in a double round-robin format followed by the playoffs. The tournament will get underway on July 17, 2026 with an opening ceremony and a clash between Jaffna Kings and Galle Gallants at the SSC Ground in Colombo, before culminating with the final at the R. Premadasa Stadium on August 8, 2026.

LPL Season 6 – Marquee Signings

Dambulla Sixers: Reeza Hendricks (South Africa), Dinesh Chandimal (Sri Lanka), Dushmantha Chameera (Sri Lanka), Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan)

Kandy Royals: Vijay Shankar (India), Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Moeen Ali (England)

Galle Gallants: Eshan Malinga (Sri Lanka), Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka)

Colombo Kaps: Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka), Kamindu Mendis (Sri Lanka)

SC Jaffna Kings: Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), Dunit Wellalage (Sri Lanka), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka)

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