Home

Sports

Star player from MS Dhonis Chennai Super Kings confirms divorce from wife, his name is...

Star player from MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings confirms divorce from wife, his name is…

Star player from MS Dhoni's CSK confirms his divorce from wife. Take a look and read the full story.

CSK star player confirms his divorce from wife

Star Indian player and one of the finest spinners of all time. Rahul Chahar, who is known for his remarkable performances and wicket-taking abilities. Rahul has shared a sad incident of his life.

Rahul Chahar confirms separation from his wife Ishani Johar

Rahul Chahar confirmed his divorce from his wife Ishani Johar at the age of 26. Rahul shared a post on his Instagram in which he reflected about his life and expressed all his emotions in a heartfelt note.

“I entered marriage at a young age, before I fully understood myself, my worth, or the life I truly wanted to build. What followed were years of lessons I never expected, and the last fifteen months spent navigating courtrooms, learning patience, resilience, and the strength that some from in truth,” he wrote in a social media post.

“Today, that chapter of my life formally comes to a close. After due legal process, the matter has been settled with my resolution that costed a lot, bringing finality to this phase of my life. I close this chapter not with anger or regret, but with clarity. Some relationships are not meant to last forever they are meant to awaken us, teach us. and transform us. I move forward wiser, more self-aware, and certain of the life I deserve to build,” he added.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“This is not an ending. it is a release. A reset. A promise that everything I create from here will stand on self-respect, peace, and better choices. I carry forward no bitterness only lessons, dignity, and the courage to begin again,” he concluded.

CSK Player Rahul Chahar Gets Divorced at The Age of 26 pic.twitter.com/XJ3C2ZF4eH — Junaid Khan (@JunaidKhanation) February 20, 2026

Rahul Chahar and Ishani Johar got married in March 9, 2022

Rahul Chahar and Ishani Johar got engaged in 2019. After that, they married in a dreamy destination wedding in Goa on March 9, 2022.

Chennai Super Kings bought Rahul Chahar for Rs. 5.2 crore

Recently, in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auction, five time winners Chennai Super Kings bought Rahul Chahar for Rs. 5.2 crore, as they needed a great leg spinner in the squad to dominate the other teams’ batting line-ups.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.