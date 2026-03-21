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Star player from Sanjiv Goenkas LSG set to bounce back after injury lay-off, says, I am completely...

Star player from Sanjiv Goenka’s LSG set to bounce back after injury lay-off, says, ‘I am completely…’

Mayank Yadav returns stronger and focused for IPL 2026, aiming to combine speed and precision as he looks to make a major impact for Lucknow Super Giants.

Mayank Yadav (Picture Credit: X)

IPL 2026: Rising star pacer Mayank Yadav, who grabbed headlines in 2024 with deliveries clocked at 156.7 kmph, is signaling the resurgence of a truly rare bowling talent.

Following an intense nine-month gap that involved specialized back surgery in New Zealand and a structured rehabilitation program at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, the 23-year-old has finally regained his rhythm. For a bowler whose rapid rise was constantly interrupted by injuries, this comeback has tested him as much mentally as it has physically.

Over the past 10 months, Mayank has featured in just two competitive games, both during the preparations for India’s T20 World Cup in February, representing India A

Mayank Yadav confident, ready to unleash pace again

The young pacer shows a calm, composed assurance that hints his fearsome pace is making a comeback, “I am completely fine. I am on track. I don’t have any issue,” Mayank says, dismissing any lingering concerns. “Let’s see, how fast I can bowl.” Mayank Yadav said in an interview with India Today

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Since his impressive debut in 2024, Mayank’s career has been marked by injuries. After winning back-to-back Player of the Match awards in his first two IPL games in 2024, a lower abdominal strain forced him out after only four matches. The 2025 season was even more disappointing; despite being retained for a massive Rs 11 crore, a recurring lumbar stress fracture followed by a toe injury restricted him to just two appearances before he was ruled out for the rest of the season.

“I have had a very long lay-off from cricket. I have not been able to play a game for the last 8–9 months,” he said

“It’s important that I come back with the same intensity and show myself that I can replicate my performances from the past. And yes, there will be a lot of questions following the surgery: ‘whether the old Mayank will return’. So, it’s important for me to return with the same intensity.” he added

While his fans are concerned about his speed, Mayank’s stay at the Centre of Excellence, where he has managed 90 percent of his bowling intensity by early 2026, has made him focus on maintaining his performance and honing his skills.

“I can’t pinpoint a particular reason for my injuries. It could be a lot of reasons. My body is probably not mature to take such intensity and impact. I am doing my best, but I don’t think managing injuries are in my hands. I am focusing on the process. I have never focused on bowling at a high pace; I have always focused on control and contributing to my team.” he said

Lucknow Super Giants retained Mayank ahead of IPL 2026

Despite multiple injuries Lucknow Super Giants retained the young pacer for Rs 11 crore ahead of the 2026 season. The trust placed in him by owner Sanjiv Goenka and former mentor Zaheer Khan has been a significant boost.

The biggest question remains whether he can make a full comeback, but Mayank is focused to return to the Indian team – having made his T20I debut in late 2024, he is determined to get back into contention, “Everybody dreams of playing for India. I have already made my debut. But this season is important for me because I want to get back to playing for India.” Mayank concluded

Meanwhile, LSG are all set to kick off their campaign opener against Delhi Capitals on April 1 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, followed by their matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 5, Kolkata Knight Riders on April 9 at the Eden Gardens and Gujarat Titans on April 12 at the Ekana Stadium.

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