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Star player from Shah Rukh Khans KKR loses cool, ends interview mid-way due to...

Star player from Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR loses cool, ends interview mid-way due to…

Ahead of IPL 2026, a star player from Kolata Knight Riders, owned by Shah Rukh Khan, has raised concerns with his poor form and "waste of time" remark during an interview following his record-breaking auction deal.

Star player from KKR loses cool, ends interview mid-way. (Source: X)

Ahead of IPL 2026, three times IPL champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) acquired Australia’s star all-rounder Cameron Green for a massive amount of Rs 25.20 crore – the highest fee ever paid for an overseas player in IPL history. The three-time title winners underwent a major squad overhaul at the auction following a disappointing last season.

However, Green has been going through a lean patch in his career recently, which could be a concern for KKR fans with the tournament knocking at the door.

According to a report by Australian publication The Age, there are doubts about whether he is in the right mental space at the moment. SMH chief sports writer Tom Decent shared his unsettling experience of interviewing Cameron Green.

Green ends interview abruptly calls it “Waste of time”

The incident occurred outside Western Australia’s dressing room after Day 3 of the Sheffield Shield clash against NSW in Sydney on Monday. According to Decent, he opened the interaction by asking Green about his recent century for WA against NSW.

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“Yeah, it’s obviously a great feeling. We’ve had a really good start the first three days, so hopefully we can get a win tomorrow,” Cameron Green replied.

Decent later questioned him about his recent dip in form, to which Green replied, “I’m not answering that question. Next question.”

Following this response, the reporter chose to cut the interview short. As he walked away, Decent claimed that Green muttered, “waste of time.” Western Australia assistant coach Beau Casson later issued an apology on the cricketer’s behalf.

KKR will face five-times champions MI in IPL 2026 campaign opener

Green’s recent form has been concerning as he scored just 171 runs in five matches during the 2025/26 Ashes, with a highest score of 45. Meanwhile, he also struggled during the T20 World Cup 2026 as the Australian all-rounder scored only 24 runs.

The three-time champions KKR are set to face five-times IPL champion in IPL 2026 campaign opener on March 29 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, followed by matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2, Punjab Kings on April 6, and Lucknow Super Giants on April 9 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Ajinkya Rahane will continue to lead Kolkata Knight Riders in the 19th edition of Indian Premier League. Rahane, who replaced Shreyas Iyer as captain in IPL 2025, managed to win only five matches out of 14 matches, with the team finishing eighth on the points table.

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