Star player Vaibhav Suryavanshi meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and receives a cheque of Rs...

Indian U19 star Vaibhav Suryavanshi meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after his iconic 175-run innings against South Africa.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Star Indian batter and one of the finest players of all time, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and received a great honor from him.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi receives honour from Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Not only this, Vaibhav Suryavanshi also met Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh at the Chief Minister’s residence on Sunday. The 14-year-old Suryavanshi also received a Rs 50 lakh cheque from Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as a special gesture.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s iconic innings against England

Speaking about his memorable innings for Team India U19, which came against England in the U19 World Cup final, he scored 175 runs off 80 balls, including 15 boundaries and many sixes. Suryavanshi smashed a century in 55 balls, which is one of the fastest in U19 World Cup history and helped India lift the World Cup trophy for the sixth time.

Suryavanshi’s impressive record in the U19 World Cup

Not only this, Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s iconic batting performance led him to be named Player of the tournament, as he scored 4339 runs in the contest in just seven matches at a strike rate of 169.50 and an average of 62.71. Suryavanshi also registered the record for the most sixes as an opener (30 sixes).

Vaibhav Suryavanshi surpasses Yousuf Pathan

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is also the youngest batter to debut in the IPL at just 14 years and 23 days. He also became the youngest batters to smash a century in the IPL in just 35 balls against Gujarat Giants and surpassed record of former Indian cricketer Yousuf Pathan.

Suryavanshi tops the charts as U19 batter

He is also Team India’s leading U19 batter as he scored 1412 runs in just 25 innings, including four centuries and seven fifties at a strike rate of 165, with a highest score of 175.

