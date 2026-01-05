Star player who played for Preity Zinta’s PBKS stuns Nita Ambani’s MI in THIS league, his name is…

Home

Star player who played for Preity Zintas PBKS stuns Nita Ambanis MI in THIS league, his name is…

Nita Ambani's MI Cape Town were bowled out for just 88 in their SA20 2025-26 match against the Paarl Royals at the Newlands on Sunday.

Bollywood star Preity Zinta is co-owner of Punjab Kings franchise in IPL. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

All-rounder Sikandar Raza is the T20I captain of Zimbabwe and will be leading the team in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 next month. Raza is turning out for the Paarl Royals in his maiden stint in the SA20 2025-26 league.

The 39-year-old Zimbabwe and Paarl Royals all-rounder is enjoying a golden run with the ball in the current SA20 season. Raza has picked up 7 wickets in his first two matches for the Royals including a match-winning 4 for 13 against Nita Ambani’s MI Cape Town team, who are also defending champions of the league.

Raza, who played a couple of season for Bollywood star Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings in IPL 2023 and 2024, set up a dominant seven-wicket win for the Paarl Royals against MI Cape Town in match No 13 of SA20 2025-26.

#WATCH | Cape Town, South Africa | On South Africa Premier T20 Cricket League, Sikandar Raza of South Africa’s Paarl Royals, said, “If you look at the last few years, whenever a Zimbabwean has gone to a league, he’s done well, and it opened doors for more Zimbabweans… I feel… pic.twitter.com/uvdj1ay18o — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2026

The Royals made SA20 history at Newlands on Sunday when they beat coastal rivals MI Cape Town for the first time at Newlands. After three previous defeats under the watch of Table Mountain, the Royals completed a Season 4 Western Cape derby double with a comprehensive seven-wicket bonus point victory.

The Royals have now leapfrogged Sunrisers Eastern Cape into second place on 13 points – just two points adrift of table-toppers Joburg Super Kings. Raza has proved to be a revelation since his arrival in the Royals camp with another stirring performance with the ball. Raza followed up his 3/27 on his Royals debut last Friday with a match-winning 4/13 from his four overs.

Raza has claimed 223 wickets in 335 matches in his T20 career over the years and has also scored 6775 runs at a strike-rate of 135.66 with 1 century and 37 fifties.

The off-spinner was ably supported by 19-year-old rookie Nqobani Mokoena (2/10) and the experienced Ottneil Baartman (2/8) as MI Cape Town crumbled to 88 all out – their lowest score in the history of the competition.

The four Player of the Match candidates were Ottneil Baartman, Nqobani Mokoena, Sikandar Raza, Asa Tribe with Raza winning 75.2 per cent of the fan vote. Royals lost Lhuan-dre Pretorius early in the chase to Trent Boult, but a solid 54-run partnership between Asa Tribe and Rubin Hermann for the second wicket set the visitors on the path to victory.

Although both Hermann (18, 2×4) and Tribe (34, 3×4, 2×6) fell before the finish line was crossed, there would be no further setbacks with Kyle Verreynne (10 not out, 1×4) and his captain David Miller (19 not out, 2×4, 1×6) sealing the bonus point victory and Cape bragging rights for the boys in pink.

