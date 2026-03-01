Star player who turned out for Nita Ambani’s MI stuck in Dubai due to Israel-Iran war, his name is…

Home

Star player who turned out for Nita Ambanis MI stuck in Dubai due to Israel-Iran war, his name is...

Ex-star player from Nita Ambani's Mumbai Indians stuck in Dubai due to regional conflicts. Take a look and read the full story.

Ex MI player stranded in Dubai

A massive ongoing conflicts between Israel and Iran has created a huge tensions. As a result, many athletes and cricketers are stuck in Dubai due to the war.

Jonny Bairstow stuck in Dubai

However, former England cricketer and one of the finest batters of all time, Jonny Bairstow, who is known for his great batting performances and remarkable knocks, is also facing serious trouble as well. He is currently touring Abu Dhabi with the England Lions in a coaching role.

Bairstow’s plea to UK prime Minister

The England star is stuck in Dubai and pleaded for help after airlines serving were cancelled in the Middle East. UK Prime minister Keir Starmer posted a statement on Iran, to which Jonny Bairstow replied that “Can you get us home???”

Can you get us home??? — Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21) February 28, 2026

After that, Jonny Bairstow said he was upset because his flight was cancelled and no one informed him. He tried to contact the airline, but he did not get any reply.

“@emirates we haven’t had any communication post flight getting cancelled. Tried the lines of communication, but nothing. Could someone please be in contact,” Bairstow shared on X.

@emirates we haven’t had any communication post flight getting cancelled.

Tried the lines of communication but nothing. Could someone please be in contact. — Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21) March 1, 2026

“The safety and security of our teams and staff is our top priority. We are in contact with security experts and the government in relation to current events in the Middle East, and are following official advice. The second 50-over game between England Men’s Lions and Pakistan Shaheens in Abu Dhabi will no longer go ahead, and we are delaying the departure of England Women for their proposed trip to Abu Dhabi next week. We will continue to monitor and assess the situation and official advice in relation to the future of these trips,” the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

Bangladesh star player Mushfiqur Rahim stuck at Jeddah Airport

Not only Jonny Bairstow, but star Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter, Mushfiqur Rahim also travelled to Makkah to perform the holy pilgrimage of Umrah. However, he has been stuck in Jeddah along with thousands of passengers at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

