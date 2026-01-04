Star player who won 7 ICC Tittles, now appointed as Captain of THIS team for WPL 2026, she is...

Home

Seven-time ICC title winner named captain for WPL 2026, bringing unmatched leadership, vast experience, and championship pedigree to her new team.

New Delhi: Ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026, UP Warriorz has made a significant and strategic move. The franchise has entrusted its leadership to Australian legend Meg Lanning, clearly demonstrating the team’s intentions and championship ambitions.

Meg Lanning becomes the new captain of UP Warriorz

UP Warriorz, owned by Capri Sports, has officially appointed Meg Lanning as the team’s captain for WPL 2026. Lanning, a seven-time World Cup winner, is considered a crucial asset for the franchise due to her vast experience.

A champion captain’s unparalleled record

Meg Lanning has led Australia to two ODI World Cups and five T20 World Cup titles. Her successful captaincy in international cricket has established her as one of the most successful leaders in women’s cricket.

Impressive performance in the WPL

Lanning, one of the most reliable batters in WPL history, has scored 952 runs in 27 matches so far. Whether it is providing a quick start in the powerplay or anchoring the innings under pressure, her batting has consistently provided a strong foundation for the team.

Coach and management have high expectations from Lanning

Head coach Abhishek Nayar praised Lanning’s composure, clear thinking, and ability to make decisions under pressure. COO Kshemal Waingankar stated that Lanning’s presence will strengthen the team both on and off the field.

