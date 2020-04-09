The COVID-19 pandemic has halted all sporting events across the world leading to a dearth of live sports content, but Star Sports on Thursday announced it will give fans a chance to relive some of the most iconic moments on the mat. Also Read - Lockdown Crisis: Migrant Workers go on Rampage, Allegedly Torch Vehicles in Surat
From India"s 2016 World Cup victory to nail-biting matches in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 7, the list will include all, a statement said.
From Pardeep Narwal"s magical Dubkis to Naveen Kumar"s daring raids, Fazel Atrachali"s powerful tackles, Pawan Sehrawat"s hi-flying moments and who can forget Maninder Singh"s impeccable season that won Bengal Warrior"s their maiden Pro Kabaddi title – Stars Sports is letting fans look back on some the best moments of PKL 7, it added.
The fans will also be able to catch some of Season 7”s thrilling matches, as well as an exclusive show on current champions, Bengal Warriors.
Star Sports has also lined up the best matches from India”s victorious 2016 Kabaddi World Cup campaign titled ”India”s road to Glory”.
Kabaddi fans across the country have been reaching out on digital platforms ever since Star Sports began broadcasting the winning moments of the Cricket World Cup, the statement asserted.
After suffering a shock defeat to the Republic of Korea in their opening match of the Kabaddi World Cup, India, led by captain cool, Anup Kumar, rallied back, stormed to the finals and clinched their third World Cup in stunning fashion against Iran.
Watch Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 3 daily at 10.30 am starting 11th April to enjoy the best kabaddi action in the world.
|Shows
Date
Time
Channels
Total KBD Heroes #1 (Naveen Kumar)
11-Apr
10:30 AM
Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
Total KBD Heroes #2 (Pawan Sehrawat)
12-Apr
10:30 AM
Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
Total KBD Heroes #3 (Fazel Atrachali)
13-Apr
10:30 AM
Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
Total KBD Heroes #4 (Pardeep Narwal)
14-Apr
10:30 AM
Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
Total KBD Heroes #5 (Maninder Singh)
15-Apr
10:30 AM
Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
PKL Season 7 Hlts #98- Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates
16-Apr
10:30 AM
Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
PKL Season 7 Hlts #108- Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
17-Apr
10:30 AM
Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
PKL Season 7 Hlts #133- Eliminator 1: U.P. Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls
18-Apr
10:30 AM
Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
PKL Season 7 Hlts #137- Final: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriors
19-Apr
10:30 AM
Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
Kabaddi World Cup 2016 Superhits Ep#1- India vs Iran Final
20-Apr
10:30 AM
Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
Kabaddi World Cup 2016 Superhits Ep#2-India vs Thailand Semi Final
21-Apr
10:30 AM
Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
Kabaddi World Cup 2016 Superhits Ep#3- India vs South Korea
22-Apr
10:30 AM
Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
Kabaddi World Cup 2016 Superhits Ep#4- India vs Australia
23-Apr
10:30 AM
Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
Kabaddi World Cup 2016 Superhits Ep#5- India vs Bangladesh
24-Apr
10:30 AM
Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
Total KBD Champions 2019 #1
25-Apr
10:30 AM
Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
Total KBD Heroes #1 (Naveen Kumar)
26-Apr
10:30 AM
Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
Total KBD Heroes #2 (Pawan Sehrawat)
27-Apr
10:30 AM
Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
Total KBD Heroes #3 (Fazel Atrachali)
28-Apr
10:30 AM
Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
Total KBD Heroes #4 (Pardeep Narwal)
29-Apr
10:30 AM
Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
Total KBD Heroes #5 (Maninder Singh)
30-Apr
10:30 AM
Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3