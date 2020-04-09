The COVID-19 pandemic has halted all sporting events across the world leading to a dearth of live sports content, but Star Sports on Thursday announced it will give fans a chance to relive some of the most iconic moments on the mat. Also Read - Lockdown Crisis: Migrant Workers go on Rampage, Allegedly Torch Vehicles in Surat

From India"s 2016 World Cup victory to nail-biting matches in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 7, the list will include all, a statement said.

From Pardeep Narwal"s magical Dubkis to Naveen Kumar"s daring raids, Fazel Atrachali"s powerful tackles, Pawan Sehrawat"s hi-flying moments and who can forget Maninder Singh"s impeccable season that won Bengal Warrior"s their maiden Pro Kabaddi title – Stars Sports is letting fans look back on some the best moments of PKL 7, it added.

The fans will also be able to catch some of Season 7”s thrilling matches, as well as an exclusive show on current champions, Bengal Warriors.

Star Sports has also lined up the best matches from India”s victorious 2016 Kabaddi World Cup campaign titled ”India”s road to Glory”.

Kabaddi fans across the country have been reaching out on digital platforms ever since Star Sports began broadcasting the winning moments of the Cricket World Cup, the statement asserted.

After suffering a shock defeat to the Republic of Korea in their opening match of the Kabaddi World Cup, India, led by captain cool, Anup Kumar, rallied back, stormed to the finals and clinched their third World Cup in stunning fashion against Iran.

Watch Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 3 daily at 10.30 am starting 11th April to enjoy the best kabaddi action in the world.