Dubai: Star tennis player Daniil Medvedev reacted to the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine. World number one insisted that it was tough to read the news and he was always stands for peace. His compatriot Andrey Rublev wrote "No War Please" on a TV camera moments after winning the semi final at the Dubai Championships on Friday.

The seventh-ranked Rublev advanced to the finals by beating Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) in their semifinal match before writing his message on the camera. This is a common practice in tennis matches.

However, No questions were put forth in front of Rublev about the message during his on-court interview immediately following the match. On the other hand, Medvedev spoke on Thursday at the Mexico Open about waking up to news that his country had invaded Ukraine.

“Watching the news from home, waking up here in Mexico, was not easy,” said Medvedev, who will become the No. 1 men’s player when rankings are announced next week.

“By being a tennis player, I want to promote peace all over the world,” Medvedev continued. “We play in so many different countries. It’s just not easy to hear all this news. I’m all for peace.”

Russian armed forces clamped down on Ukraine’s capital in an invasion of a democratic country that has fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop. Russia’s Defence Ministry announced that it had captured the Antonov airport, using 200 helicopters and a landing force in order to take the base to the north of Kiev from Ukraine. Western intelligence officials warned earlier that Russia was building an “overwhelming force” to take control of the city.