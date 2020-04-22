Calling it a ‘little strange’, India opener and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday supported the idea of playing cash-rich Indian Premier League in empty stadiums saying that he would hark back to the time he was growing up and used to play without any spectators watching. Also Read - Gautam Gambhir Names Anil Kumble as Best Captain he Played Under

"It will be a little strange to play in the empty stadiums. I don't know how the fans will take it. As a kid I have to go back a long way and think how I started playing cricket with nobody watching me. We didn't have the luxury of playing in these luxurious stadiums, I think life will go back to that. Whatever rules the board comes up with, we need to follow that and try and play some sort of cricket. People will be able to watch us on television. At least, there is something to look forward to," said Rohit during the India Today E-Conclave 2020.

Amid talks of hosting the IPL in just two or three cities to cut down on traveling, Rohit urged fans to wait for the guidelines issued by the government of India.

“Yeah, once they open up the stadium, they open the fixtures for us to play, only then we will get to know how it’s going to be planned out. From what I gather is, less movement and staying in one particular area is very important. Whichever city or whichever country tournaments are happening, they have to take all the necessary precautions and all the necessary steps to stay away from this virus.

From spending time with his family to chatting with fellow cricketers to keep himself busy, Rohit would be raring to get back to the field.