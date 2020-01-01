India allrounder Hardik Pandya dropped a bombshell on the first day of the new year, posting a picture on Instagram, which in all probability, has confirmed his relationship with Natasa Stankovic, the Serbia-born Bollywood model cum actor. Hardik and Stankovic had earlier posted pictures with each other on Instagram, which led to rumours about of the two dating.

However, after nearly two months of speculations, Hardik all but confirmed it by calling Stankovic his “firework”.

“Starting the year with my firework,” read Pandya’s caption on his latest post Instagram in which he and Stankovic are seen holding hands.

View this post on Instagram Starting the year with my firework ❣️ A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Dec 31, 2019 at 9:29am PST

The fact that his post received comments from numerous cricketers and celebrities authenticates this piece of information even further. Fellow cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and KL Rahul, actor Arjun Kapoor, model Sophie Choudhary, TV actor Krystle D’Souza were few of the many to have congratulated the duo. Even Pandya’s sister-in-law Pankhurii Sharma, one of the first to comment, replied with heart emoji.

For a long time, Natasa belonged to Hardik’s close friend circle and the cricketer also introduced her to his parents as well. On New Year’s eve, Stankovic posted a picture on her Insta, to which Pandya had commented with a “Woohooo”. Stankovic replied to it saying: “nice click Mr. Pandya”

Pandya has been missing cricket since September due to a troubled back which required a surgery. After intense rehab, Pandya is said to be making steady progress and was named in India’s A squad that will be touring New Zealand in January 2020. Pandya had also posted a video recently where he was seen back in the nets.

Mahela Jayawardene, coach of IPL side Mahela Jayawardene had said a few days ago that Pandya was close to regaining full fitness.

“Hardik (Pandya) is making good progress too. I’m quite happy. I am not sure how quickly they will come through. It depends on the medical staff, but as long as they are playing in January or February, it’s fine,” he had said.