With all sports activities on hold due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh Olympic Association (UPOA) has written to chief minister Yogi Adityanath seeking assistance to players facing financial hardships in the hour of crisis. Also Read - Olympic-bound Indian Shooters Begin Practice in Croatia

All sports colleges and hostels are shut since March 2020 due to which the players are neither getting proper diet nor are they able to practice properly. Besides, trainers are also facing difficulties in sustaining their livelihood due to closure of camps. Also Read - After Groom Mysteriously Disappears From Wedding Venue, Bride Marries One of The 'Baraatis'

In a letter to the chief minister, general secretary of Uttar Pradesh Olympic Association, Anandeshwar Pandey, said, “Players who live in hostels and colleges mostly come from poor families. Due to the financial crisis, they are not getting proper diet which is also affecting their practice.” Also Read - 'Ram Bharose': Allahabad High Court On COVID Situation In Villages And Small cities Of UP

“The Government of India, Sports Authority of India and the Olympic Association of India have formed a committee to help players during pandemic. “We request the government to form a similar committee in UP in coordination with the Sports Directorate and Uttar Pradesh Olympic Association,” he said.

He said the committee would play an important role in providing financial assistance to needy sportspersons. Pandey further said, “Expenditure is incurred on sports hostels and colleges and on sportspersons living in camps. If the government transfers the amount spent on diet of players to their account, they will be able to arrange for their diet and practice on their own.”

Pandey said the coaches were also unemployed due to the closure of training camps and requested the chief minister to provide them financial assistance through the State Sports Promotion Committee.