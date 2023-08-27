Home

Sports

‘Stay Inside The Crease & Live In Peace’: Ravichandran Ashwin On Mankading

‘Stay Inside The Crease & Live In Peace’: Ravichandran Ashwin On Mankading

In the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition, Ashwin was involved in a high-profile Mankading incident when he ran out Jos Buttler in an IPL match.

Ravichandran Ashwin. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Indian veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has once again shown support for doing Mankading at the non-striker end. He replied to a user on twitter that imagine if we run out Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or any other crucial batter in the World Cup semi-final or in any crunch game then it can decide the qualification or faith of the team.

Trending Now

The 36-year-old spinner has been a vocal supporter of running out the non-striker batter, a dismissal previously known as ‘Mankad/Mankading.’ The right-arm off-spinner has argued that it is a legal dismissal and it is also within the laws of the game and thus, it’s the responsibility of the non-striker to stay in the crease.

However, Ashwin’s stances on Mankading have been met with many mixed reactions from cricketing experts to fans. Many people have praised him for his adherence to the rules, while others have criticized him for being unsportsmanlike.

In the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition, Ashwin was involved in a high-profile Mankading incident when he ran out Jos Buttler in an IPL match. The incident sparked a debate about the ethics of Mankading, and Ashwin was subsequently criticized by some former cricketers, including Harbhajan Singh.

In his latest ‘X’ tweet on his handle, Ashwin was seen supporting why Mankading is within the laws of the game. He replied to an ‘X’ and said ‘At the moment not all teams are doing it but come the World Cup, I really hope everyone is ready for it cos taking a moral high stand and saying we won’t do it, should open a strategic window for the other teams and genuinely teams should take every single advantage coming their way cos winning a World Cup is a lifetime achievement.’

This is a fair assessment of the situation 👏👏. Imagine someone running out kohli, Rohit , Smith , Root or any crucial batter at the non strikers in the World Cup semi final or a crunch game which will decide qualification. I am sure hell will break loose and there will be a… https://t.co/IvzoQt5eAB — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 27, 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has also clarified the laws of the game to make it clear that Mankading is a legitimate dismissal. The ICC also said that it would not take any action against bowlers who run out non-strikers who leave their crease early.

Despite the criticism, Ashwin has remained vocal about his stance on Mankading. He has said that he will continue to run out of non-strikers who leave their crease early and that he believes it is the right thing to do.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES