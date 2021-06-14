Stefanos Tsitsipas revealed that he lost his grandmother five minutes before the start of the French Open final against Novak Djokovic on Sunday. The 22-year-old Greek sensation took to Instagram after his 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 defeat against Djokovic and wrote a heartfelt note where he confesses his love for his grandmother. Also Read - How Sachin Tendulkar, Cricket Fraternity Hailed Novak Djokovic For Winning French Open 2021 Over Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas' Instagram post read: "5 minutes before entering the court my very beloved grandmother lost her battle with life. A wise woman whose faith in life, and willingness to give and provide can't be compared to any other human being that I have ever met."

He also reckoned it is important to have people like her in this world because they make you dream.

“It’s important to have more people like her in this world. Because people like her make you come alive. They make you dream,” his post read.

The young Greek, who faced a heartbreaking loss after being two sets up against the World No 1, reckons winning and losing is not important but enjoying every moment is.

“Life isn’t about winning or losing. It’s about enjoying every single moment in life whether that’s alone or with others. Living a meaningful life without misery and abjection. Lifting trophies and celebrating wins is something, but not everything,” Tsitsipas’ Instagram post.

The young Greek talent further heaped praise on Djokovic and said he hopes he can achieve half of what the Serbian legend has done in his illustrious career.”

“I had a good run and am happy with myself, but let’s give it to Novak because he has shown us over the past couple of years what a great champion he is, I am inspired by the things he has achieved and I hope one day I can maybe do half of what he has done so far!” he said at the presentation.