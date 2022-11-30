Stephanie Frappart Set To Create History In FIFA World Cup 2022; Here’s Why

Stephanie Frappart had already became the first woman to referee a Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League game last year.

New Delhi: Frenchwoman Stephanie Frappart is on the verge of creating history in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The 38-year-old will become the first woman to referee a men’s FIFA World Cup match when she officiates Costa Rica vs Germany Group E encounter on September 1 at the Al Bayt Stadium.

During the Costa Rica vs Germany game, Frappart will be assisted by by referees Neuza Back of Brazil and Mexico’s Karen Diaz Medina, the FIFA announced on Tuesday.

It will not be the first time that Frappart will get herself into history books. She had already became the first woman to referee a Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League game last year.

Pierluigi Collina, the chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee had stated about three female referees at the World Cup: “They were not selected because they are women, but as FIFA referees. They could officiate any game.”

This Thursday, an all-female refereeing trio will take charge of a men’s @FIFAWorldCup match for the first time. Stéphanie Frappart will be joined by assistants Neuza Back and Karen Diaz in overseeing @fedefutbolcrc against @DFB_Team. History in the making! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KusT7SOUn9 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 29, 2022

