Home

Sports

Stephen Fleming Hails Coach Ashish Nehra Ahead of CSK-GT IPL 2023 Final

Stephen Fleming Hails Coach Ashish Nehra Ahead of CSK-GT IPL 2023 Final

Claiming that he likes Ashish Nehra for his knowhow of the game, Fleming admitted that he really loves his enthusiasm.

Stephen Fleming hails Ashish Nehra. (Pic: IANS)

Ahmedabad: On the eve of the IPL 2023 final, Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming lavished praise on the coaching staff of Gujarat Titans. Claiming that he likes Ashish Nehra for his knowhow of the game, Fleming admitted that he really loves his enthusiasm.

“So hard! It is impossible, it is going to be so hard for them (GT) to do it (laughs). No, they are a good side; you got to say ‘really well done’ to what they have put together in a short space of time,” Fleming said in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

You may like to read

“I like the coaching staff a lot, they are really balanced guys. Ashish, for all his talking, has got a really good grasp of the game, his enthusiasm is really high after working with him in Chennai. We have a huge amount of respect for what they have done but it is very hard to go back to back.”

Trending Now

Fleming also revealed about the nervousness and the mood in the camp.

“The game doesn’t change but the outcome does. It’s really hard not to look too far ahead and dream of winning it again. To be a part of it is what we sit out to do, that’s our purpose.”

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES