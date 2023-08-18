Home

Steve Smith And Mitchell Starc Ruled Out of Australia’s Series vs South Africa Due to Injuries

Smith was today revealed to be nursing a tendon injury to his left wrist which will keep him sidelined for up to another four weeks.

Melbourne: Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc have been ruled out of Australia’s white-ball tour of South Africa with injuries, but are expected to be fully fit for the ODI World Cup in India. And with Pat Cummins having already confirmed he will be sidelined for the South Africa tour as he recovers from a fractured wrist, Mitchell Marsh will take on the ODI captaincy to go with the leadership of the T20 side for the matches against the Proteas.

It is unclear how long Smith has been battling the injury, although he was observed getting treatment in the nets ahead of the fourth Ashes Test.

Smith scored two centuries on the six-Test tour – against India in the World Test Championship final and in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s – but his average against England of 37.30 was well below his career mark of 58.61.

The 34-year-old had been due to play in both the T20 and one-day legs of the tour, one of the few multi-format stars to participate in both white-ball formats, and had been set to open the batting in the T20s following his stunning performances in that role during last summer’s KFC BBL.

Starc was said to be experiencing “groin soreness” since returning from the UK where he played the WTC final and four of the five Ashes Tests in an eight-week block, and his absence from the South Africa tour is not related to the shoulder injury he battled at the back end of that tour.

“The compacted Ashes series and the World Test Championship was a heavy load for the group, and we are taking a conservative approach to the build-up to the World Cup,” national selection panel chair George Bailey said today.

“With the World Cup the priority of the squad, it was determined on advice that it was best for Steve and Mitchell to join the group in India by which time we expect them to be fully fit and available for the Indian ODI series, plus the World Cup warm-up fixture.”

While Cummins is expected to join the squad in South Africa for the later stages of the tour, Smith and Starc will link up with the team in India where Australia have three ODIs against the host nation before the World Cup tournament.

Starc’s absence means rapidly-rising fellow left-arm quick Spencer Johnson will remain on for the ODI leg of the tour and is now in line for an international debut in both white-ball formats.

And Smith’s absence has offered an ODI reprieve for Marnus Labuschagne, who now joins the squad for the 50-over games against the country of his birth.

(With cricket.com.au inputs)

