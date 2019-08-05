In the ongoing first Ashes Test at Edgbaston Steve Smith, after scoring centuries in both the innings, has created and broken a series of records. One of them is becoming the first Australian to hit 100 in two innings of an Ashes Test in 17 years. Last time the same was achieved by Steve Smith in 2001.

Also, with his back-to-back tons, Smith has put his name at the second position in the list of batsmen to score fastest 25 Test centuries. In his way to attain the second spot, he has overtaken the Indian captain Virat Kohli and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as he reached the triple-figure mark for the 25th time in a span of just 119 innings.

Kohli had scored the 25th 100 in his 127th Test innings, while the Master had taken 130 innings to achieve the feat. The list is led by the legendary batsman Don Bradman who had taken just 68 innings to score his 25th ton.

Here are the top 10 names in the list of ‘Fastest to 25 test centuries’

1. Don Bradman (68 innings)

2. Steve Smith (119 innings)

3. Virat Kohli (127 innings)

4. Sachin Tendulkar (130 innings)

5. Sunil Gavaskar (138 innings)

7. Matthew Hayden (139 innings)

8. Garry Sobers (47 innings)

9. Hashim Amla (155 innings)

10. Ricky Ponting (156 innings)

Day four of the first Test between Australia and England saw the visitors tame the English bowlers throughout the play. Riding over Smith and Matthew Wade’s century Australia set a massive target of 398 for the home team to win the first Ashes Test of this year. Resuming play at 134/3, Smith wasted no time and displayed the urgency in his approach. He went on to score runs effortlessly and reached his century just after lunch. Partnering Wade he added 126 runs before getting out.