Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Steve Smith Called ‘CHEAT’ on Twitter After Controversial Catch to Dismiss Joe Root During 2nd Ashes Test at Lord’s | VIRAL TWEETS
After the catch was taken, the umpires got together to have a chat before going upstairs. After multiple replays, Root was given out.
London: Joe Root has been in ominous touch and he was expected to get going at Lord’s during the second Ashes Test as well on Thursday but that was not to be as he perished for 10 off 19 balls. Mitchell Starc took the prized scalp but one has to give credit to Steve Smith for the catch he took. It was a pacy bouncer from Starc to which Root swivled and played a half-hearted pull which went up in the air. Smith, placed at backward square, ran a long way forward and realized he had to put in a desperate dive to claim the catch and he timed it all to perfection to grab it inches above the turf. After the catch was taken, the umpires got together to have a chat before going upstairs. After multiple replays, Root was given out.
Also Read:
- Cheteshwar Pujara Could Have Been Given a Better Exit: WV Raman on India's No. 3 Debate
- Ashes 2023: 'Where Was The spark?' Nasser Hussain Questions England For Lack Of Intensity On Day 1 Of Lord’s Test
- London Weather Forecast Today For England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test: Rain Likely to WASHOUT Day 2 at Lord's? Check PREDICTIONS
Fans reckon it was not the right call as there was too much doubt in the catch. Here are some of the reactions:
You may like to read
“Cheat, seriously that’s Not Out,” one wrote.
“Shocking decision, that‘s the most grounded ball I’ve ever seen.”
“Australia is the best team in the world … at claiming grassed catches.”
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you