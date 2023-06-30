Home

Steve Smith Called ‘CHEAT’ on Twitter After Controversial Catch to Dismiss Joe Root During 2nd Ashes Test at Lord’s | VIRAL TWEETS

After the catch was taken, the umpires got together to have a chat before going upstairs. After multiple replays, Root was given out.

Steve Smith Catch (Image: Screengrab)

London: Joe Root has been in ominous touch and he was expected to get going at Lord’s during the second Ashes Test as well on Thursday but that was not to be as he perished for 10 off 19 balls. Mitchell Starc took the prized scalp but one has to give credit to Steve Smith for the catch he took. It was a pacy bouncer from Starc to which Root swivled and played a half-hearted pull which went up in the air. Smith, placed at backward square, ran a long way forward and realized he had to put in a desperate dive to claim the catch and he timed it all to perfection to grab it inches above the turf. After the catch was taken, the umpires got together to have a chat before going upstairs. After multiple replays, Root was given out.

Fans reckon it was not the right call as there was too much doubt in the catch. Here are some of the reactions:

“Cheat, seriously that’s Not Out,” one wrote.

“Shocking decision, that‘s the most grounded ball I’ve ever seen.”

“Australia is the best team in the world … at claiming grassed catches.”

