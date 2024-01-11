Home

Steve Smith Challenges Novak Djokovic Over a Game of Tennis; Video Goes VIRAL – WATCH

New Delhi: Australia batter Steven Smith was spotted playing Tennis with the legendary star Novak Djokovic ahead of the Australia Open 2024. Djokovic is also seen bowing down to Smith. The legendary Tennis star is playing a charity match and after their Tennis stint, Djokovic was seen playing cricket. The photo of both stars went viral on the social sphere.

Steven Smith was recently featured in the Test series against Australia and on the other hand, Djokovic is the number 1 seed for the Australian Open.

The clip of both Djokovic and Smith went viral on social sphere, here is the video:

Australia have beat Pakistan in the recently concluded Test series by 3-0 and that was David Warner’s last Test match and now in the upcoming Test series against West Indies Smith will open the batting for the hosts’ alongside Usman Khawaja in the first Test against West Indies at the Adelaide Oval, starting January 17, confirmed chief selector George Bailey.

Bailey also said that promoting Smith to top of the batting order, a role which he hasn’t played before in Tests, will also allow Australia to play fast-bowling all-rounder Cameron Green and make him bat at number four in the playing eleven.

“Steve Smith will be opening the batting and Cameron Green will be coming into the No 4 position which is fantastic. We have selected a team we believe contains the best six batters in the country. For all intents and purposes, this is where Steve wants to stay,” said Bailey to reporters after the 13-member Australia Test squad was unveiled on Wednesday.

He further said Smith himself was motivated to make the move for opening the batting in Tests post-David Warner’s retirement from the format, apart from giving the team chance to get Green into the playing eleven. Green had lost his place in the Test team to Mitchell Marsh during last year’s Ashes series in England.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.