Steve Smith Comes Up With Big Announcement, Says He Will Be Participating For A ‘Passionate Team’ In IPL 2023

Australian superstar Steve Smith has come up with a blockbuster announcement on Monday that he will be participating in the upcoming 16th edition of the Indian Premier League 2023.

New Delhi: Australian superstar Steve Smith has come up with a blockbuster announcement on Monday that he will be participating in the upcoming 16th edition of the Indian Premier League 2023.

“Namaste India. I’ve got some exciting news for you. I am joining IPL 2023. Yes, that’s right. I am joining an exceptional and passionate team in India”, Smith said in a video, he uploaded on Twitter.

It has been not confirmed yet at what capacity he’ll be participating in the Indian Premier League. The grapevine is that he might be seen as a commentator but he is more than capable of playing a big part for any franchise in the league.

In the past, Smith has represented teams like- Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Rising Pune Supergiants, Pune Warriors India, Kochi Tuskers Kerala and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

He last featured in the IPL was back in 2021, where he plied his trade for the Capitals. In last year’s Mega Auction, the Australian went unsold with a base price of INR 2 crore.

Smith recently captained Australia in the recently concluded ODI series in absence of Pat Cummins and the Kangaroos came back from 1-0 down to clinch the series 2-1. He also captained a few Tests in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but the Aussies lost 2-1 in that 4-mach series.

