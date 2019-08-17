England vs Australia: A ferocious bouncer from Jofra Archer seems to have done the trick as a well-set Steve Smith had to retire hurt on 80*. Archer looked lethal ever since he got the ball in his hand. Archer already had two wickets to his name when he got Smith on the ground. It was a well-directed 92.4mph bouncer from Archer that was too hot for Smith to handle. The players were stunned and Steve Smith didn’t seem to be getting up anytime soon. Smith shuffled across and by the time he could think of countering this bouncer, it was at him like a rapid rash. Just could not avoid it and as he tried to sway away from the line, the lack of bounce zoots in and hammers him bang on the side of his helmet.

Here is the video:

Steve Smith is up, and looks OK — thank heavens — but he won’t bat on. Walking off with the doctor. It doesn’t get much scarier than that. A standing ovation from the entire Lord’s crowd. Brutal battle. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/FCGPNiIWT0 — Sam Landsberger 🗯 (@SamLandsberger) August 17, 2019

Earlier, Smith technique of leaving the ball hogged the limelight. He seemed to be dancing in the crease while leaving deliveries outside the off-stump.

In the ongoing Lord’s Test which has so far been marred by rain interruptions, Smith has come out with new ways to leave balls outside the off-stump. On the third day which saw only 24.1 overs being bowled, the former Australia skipper provided the crowd with some much-needed entertainment, not just with his strokeplay, but also his unorthodox and unique style of leaving the balls.

While shouldering arms to the England pacers, the 30-year-old at times hopped, shuffled, got his bat across and even turned around to face the wicketkeeper after leaving the ball.

Smith’s innings was laced with 11 boundaries. Smith is in ominous form, he smashed a century in both the innings of the first Test and seemed to be continuing from where he left.