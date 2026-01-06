  • Home
  • Sports
  • Steve Smith creates HISTORY with a century in The Ashes, surpasses Don Bradman in…, only Kohli and Sachin are…

Steve Smith creates HISTORY with a century in The Ashes, surpasses Don Bradman in…, only Kohli and Sachin are…

Steve Smith scripts history with Ashes century, overtakes Don Bradman in records, now only Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar remain ahead overall.

Published date india.com Published: January 6, 2026 4:00 PM IST
email india.com By Ankit Kumar email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Ankit Kumar email india.com twitter india.com
Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Don Bradman, The Ashes, Cricket, cricket news, latest cricket news,
Steve Smith creates HISTORY with a century in The Ashes, surpasses Don Bradman in…, only Kohli and Sachin are…

New Delhi: Australian batting legend Steve Smith achieved a remarkable feat in the final Ashes Test, adding a new chapter to cricket history. Playing at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Smith not only scored a century but also broke a major record held by the great Don Bradman.

Smith’s Historic Century in Sydney

In the fifth and final Test of the Ashes series, acting captain Steve Smith played a magnificent unbeaten innings of 129 runs against England. This was his 37th Test century. The Sydney ground once again proved lucky for Smith, where he displayed exceptional class and composure under pressure.

Don Bradman’s Record Broken

With this innings, Steve Smith became the highest run-scorer against England in international cricket. He surpassed Don Bradman’s record of 5,028 runs, reaching a total of 5,085 runs. Notably, Smith needed only 73 runs to break the record, which he achieved with ease.

Indian Legends Also Feature

Indian stars are also prominent on the list of batsmen with the most runs against England. Virat Kohli is at the top among Indian players on this list, while Sachin Tendulkar is also among the top performers. However, Smith has now moved ahead of them all.

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

Now Targeting Sachin Tendulkar’s Record

Steve Smith doesn’t seem to be stopping here. He is now close to Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most runs against a single opponent. Smith needs only 24 runs to surpass Sachin’s record of 5,108 runs against Sri Lanka, while Sachin’s all-time record of 6,707 runs against Australia still remains the highest.

Story Highlights

  1. Steve Smith scored an unbeaten 129 runs in the final Ashes Test
  2. Became the highest run-scorer against England
  3. Shattered Don Bradman’s historic record
  4. Now eyeing another major record held by Sachin Tendulkar

About the Author

Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar is a digital journalist and editor with a strong focus on sports journalism, health reporting, and multimedia storytelling. He specializes in presenting news in a clear, engaging, and fact ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.