Australia have brought back their big names for the eight-match limited overs tour of the Caribbean, naming a strong extended 23-man squad for the July tour. Also Read - David Warner, Steve Smith And Other Australian Players Reach Home After Time in Maldives: Report

Eight players that were missing from the T20 tour of New Zealand in March have all been included for the tour that will see the Aussies play five T20s in St Lucia before three ODIs in Barbados. Also Read - Rookie Keeper-Batter Indrani Roy Gets Maiden India Call-Up, Shafali, Shikha In All Teams vs England

In a boost for Australia, all eight of Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey and Mitchell Swepson have been included among the 23. Also Read - Mohammad Yousuf Credits Virat Kohli's Fitness For his Batting Prowess

Smith and company were all absent from Australia’s 3-2 T20I series loss to New Zealand in February after being named in the Test squad for the now-postponed tour of South Africa. Marnus Labuschagne will miss the tour given the logistical complexities of him joining the squad from the UK, where he is currently playing County Cricket with Glamorgan. Even in Labuschagne’s absence, Australia will not be short on batting firepower. Captain Aaron Finch will have the likes of Smith, Warner and Glenn Maxwell as options, as well as all-rounders Marcus Stoinis, Moises Henriques, D’Arcy Short, and wicket-keepers Matthew Wade, Alex Carey and Josh Philippe.

Swepson’s inclusion in the squad gives Australia’s four spin bowling alternatives, with the leg-spinner joining Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar and Tanveer Sangha in the group.

Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Tanveer Sangha, D’Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa