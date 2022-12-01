Steve Smith Equals Rohit Sharma, Don Bradman With Record 29th Test Century During Aus-WI Test

Aus vs WI: He equaled India captain Rohit Sharma in the most number of international centuries by an active cricketer.

Steve Smith Century

Perth: Steve Smith once again showed why he is rated as the best red-ball batter in the world. Smith brought up his 29th Test century on Thursday against West Indies in the ongoing first Test. Smith walked into bat after Usman Khawaja perished and then stitched a record 251-run stand with Marbus Labuschagne to put Australia in the driver’s seat. His century was laced with 10 boundaries. With his 29th Test ton, he equaled Sir Donald Bradman for the number of centuries in the longer format. Also, the ton happened to be Smith’s 41st in international cricket. He equaled India captain Rohit Sharma in the most number of international centuries by an active cricketer.