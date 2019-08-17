England vs Australia: Steve Smith took a blow from Jofra Archer after a lethal bouncer had the Australian on the floor. Smith had to leave the ground retired hurt as he could not continue batting further. The incident reminded fans of the Philip Hughes episode as they got concerned. It was a 92.5 mph bouncer which hit Smith flush on the helmet. The players soon came near him to enquire if he was alright. “Geez how would you feel being Siddle coming out now? Awful seeing that replay and realising the ball hit Smith in that spot. Brings back terrible memories,” read Melinda Ferrel’s post.

